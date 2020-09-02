Cranbrook boss has genuine concerns about where his team will play this season

Cranbrook Football Club continue to harbour concerns about their long-term future.

It is, of course, a situation not helped by the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

Manager Jon Martin explained saying: “We have had to switch our training from the regular home we had at the Cranbrook Education Campus to the community facility at Ingrams.

“The local council, and, in particular, town clerk Janine Gardner and councillor Matt Osborne, have been absolutely brilliant in their unwavering support.

“What we are most worried about is just where we will be playing home games next season.

“We’re hoping that we can continue to play home games at the Education Campus, but, as things stand, we are not sure that is going to be possible.

“The obvious alternative is to use the facilities at Ingrams, but the water has bene muddied with the recent news that newly formed Cranbrook/Countess Wear United are also now playing there as well as numerous youth teams and so things could well get mighty congested there!”

He continued: “The current lack of facilities there is also an issue.

“The pandemic has certainly changed the way we all live our lives, and grassroots football is now totally different from when we stopped playing back in March.

“That said, I for one, am certainly glad that we have football back – and I’ll be working hard in the coming days and weeks to make sure we do indeed have a settled home to start the news season in.”

In recent pre-season matches, Cranbrook were emphatic winners against a Whimple XI, then shared two goals with Alphington III before an exceptional team performance that saw them win 3-1 at Otterton with Jordan Wilkinson netting a brace and new signing Joe Byrne also on the score sheet. Read more from those games now at www.midweekherald.co.uk

Cranbrook are set to begin the new Joma Devon & Exeter league season in Division Two East and take on Axminster Town Reserves, Axmouth United, Bishop Blaize, Colyton, East Budleigh, Exeter United, Feniton, Ottery St Mary Reserves, Pinhoe and Sidmouth Town III.