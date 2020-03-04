Cranrook all set for visit of Kentisbeare on Saturday

Cranbrook were, like so many other clubs on the final Saturday of February, inactive owing to the continuing wet weather.

Cranbrook were set to host Elmore in a Bill Slee Cup tie and that will now have to be found a new date.

Team boss Jon Martin says: "This season's weather has been an absolute nightmare! I have never known a season as bad as this. I can recall when foot and mouth struck the county and things were cancelled, but I have never encountered a campaign when so many matchdays have been blank owing to on-going wet weather.

"On a positive note, I am led to believe that, in terms of the league we play in, the season will be extended to the end of May which will be something of a relief given the amount of games that remain, and there being so few Saturday's left between now and the end of April."

He continued: "With us only having one team and so a relatively small squad when compared with clubs that have second and third teams, it means that factoring in midweek matches makes for an additional challenge.

"With a squad of 15 or 16 the fact is we have to hope we can steer clear of injuries and also get decent availability, for playing midweek games does put a strain on our limited resources."

As for the Cranbrook league situation, they sit second in Division Four and Martin says: "We've done well to get ourselves into a healthy position in terms of our initial season's starting goal of wanting to bag a top three finish and with it get promoted to a higher division."

He continued: "Our recent form has been good, but now comes the 'business end' of the campaign which always cranks up the pressure and I know that we'll be scraping around for 11 players at times between now and the end of May!

"However, if we can keep going then we've got a chance of ending up where we want to be!"

On Saturday (March 7) Cranbrook entertain Kentisbeare Reserves with kick-off at the Cranbrook Education centre being 3pm.