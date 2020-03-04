Cranrook all set for visit of Kentisbeare on Saturday
PUBLISHED: 17:38 04 March 2020
Archant
Cranbrook were, like so many other clubs on the final Saturday of February, inactive owing to the continuing wet weather.
Cranbrook were set to host Elmore in a Bill Slee Cup tie and that will now have to be found a new date.
Team boss Jon Martin says: "This season's weather has been an absolute nightmare! I have never known a season as bad as this. I can recall when foot and mouth struck the county and things were cancelled, but I have never encountered a campaign when so many matchdays have been blank owing to on-going wet weather.
"On a positive note, I am led to believe that, in terms of the league we play in, the season will be extended to the end of May which will be something of a relief given the amount of games that remain, and there being so few Saturday's left between now and the end of April."
He continued: "With us only having one team and so a relatively small squad when compared with clubs that have second and third teams, it means that factoring in midweek matches makes for an additional challenge.
"With a squad of 15 or 16 the fact is we have to hope we can steer clear of injuries and also get decent availability, for playing midweek games does put a strain on our limited resources."
As for the Cranbrook league situation, they sit second in Division Four and Martin says: "We've done well to get ourselves into a healthy position in terms of our initial season's starting goal of wanting to bag a top three finish and with it get promoted to a higher division."
He continued: "Our recent form has been good, but now comes the 'business end' of the campaign which always cranks up the pressure and I know that we'll be scraping around for 11 players at times between now and the end of May!
"However, if we can keep going then we've got a chance of ending up where we want to be!"
On Saturday (March 7) Cranbrook entertain Kentisbeare Reserves with kick-off at the Cranbrook Education centre being 3pm.