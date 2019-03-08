Cranbrook net six and make winning start to league life at the Education Campus

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin had very good reason to enjoy a post match beer after his huge efforts to get the pitch ready for action despite all the recent rain paid off as his team beat high-flying Devon Yeoman 6-1 in a Macron League Division Four fixture at the Cranbrook Education Campus.

The campus pitch is home for the foreseeable future for Cranbrook and this was their first league game at their new home.

The surface was slippery and that played a part in some early individual mistakes in the home back line which enabled the visitors to get the first shots in on goal.

However, it was at the other end of the pitch where the opening goal was scored with striker Tom Taylor sliding in to tuck home a cross from the right wing. It was no more than Cranbrook deserved when Craig Galloway scored from the penalty spot after Dan MacDonald was hauled down in the area. The visitors' hit back to halve the deficit, but the two goal, lead was swiftly restored when left back Steve Davey found himself unmarked in the box from a corner before drilling it home. Just before the break Taylor provided the 'assist' for MacDonald to apply a finish and Cranbrook trooped off at the interval with a 4-1 advantage.

The second half saw much of the contest played out in the middle third of the pitch, but there were two more goals with the first netted by substitute Karl Sugg and then another sub, Jake Chadwick, completed the scoring.

A delighted Cranbrook boss said: "I was very happy with the performance. Just getting the game on was hard work in terms of getting the pitch ready after all the rain we have, but the lads did the business. All 14 put a shift in. We must also say that they [Devon Yeoman] played their part in what must have been an entertaining contest."

On Saturday (November 16), Cranbrook are again at home when they entertain Cheriton Fitzpaine.

