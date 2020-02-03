Cranbrook boss speaks about the fine win at Sampford Peverell

Cranbrook powered to a 5-1 success on their trip to Mid Devon to meet a Sampford Peverell side that had previously been beaten just once at home this Macron League Division Four season.

A brace of goals from Jordan Wilkinson and other strikes from Tre Davey, Pete Gibson, who marked his debut with a goal and Tom Taylor, the latter netting with a superb bicycle-kick, saw Cranbrook to the victory which keeps them firmly entrenched in the battle for a top three finish and with it, another promotion.

Cranbrook manager Jon Martin said: "It's probably fair to say we travelled to this game with an air of apprehension because, at times this season we have not been at our best and even though we beat them [Sampford Peverell) a couple of weeks before at our place, I was wary of what they could do to us."

He continued: "Sampford have the divisions top individual goal scorer with 22 goals and he certainly knows where the net is! They made a good start, but we were equal to it and grew into the contest and did end proceedings as deserved victors."

Cranbrook led 2-0 at the break after one from Wilkinson and that spectacular Taylor effort.

However, as Martin alluded to, the home side began the second on the front foot. The Cranbrook boss said: "They did make life tough for us at the start of the second half, but we stuck with the game plan and put the game to bed with the third from Tre [Davey]."

He added: "There are times when the result becomes more important than the performance and this was one such occasion. The pitch was heavy and did get more difficult to play on as it cut up.

"In terms of performance, everyone put a shift in which was so pleasing."

Looking ahead, Martin said: "We now have a run of four home games with matches at our Cranbrook Education Campus against Colyton, Bampton and Central in league games and then a mammoth task against high-flying Elmore in the Bill Slee Cup.

"I have lost a couple of fringe players this week, but that disappointment is countered by the great news that local lad, Tom Purdy, is committing to us fully after leaving Ottery.

"I also know that there are a couple of Cranbrook-based lads currently playing at higher levels than we are operating at and are giving thought to coming and playing for their home town club so things really looking positive for the club at the moment."