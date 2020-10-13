Cranbrook boss: “We only have ourselves to blame for this latest defeat”

Cranbrook were beaten 3-1 in their home Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East meeting with Millwey Rise.

Cranbrook enjoyed much the better of the opening third of the contest and deservedly took the lead just before the break with a superb strike from Paddy O’Loughlin.

Indeed, heading into the break with just a 1-0 lead was harsh on and Cranbrook who, but for some excellent goalkeeping from the visiting glovesman and some resolute and determined defending – coupled with the goal enjoying a charmed life at times - there would surely have been further home goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Millwey Rise looked a different proposition after the break, but Cranbrook could, perhaps should, have had the opportunity to extend their lead from the penalty spot but, much to the exasperation of the home technical area, the match official turned away vociferous claims for a spot kick!

Goal scorer O’Loughlin was then pulled back in the area, but again no penalty award was forthcoming.

With 15 minutes remaining, Millwey Rise drew level with a stunning strike that arrowed its way into the top corner.

Clearly boosted by the goal, the visitors powered forward and scored two more in quick succession.

All three goals gave the Cranbrook stand-in glovesman no chance and the final whistle blew to consign the home side to defeat.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin lamented: “It was certainly ‘one of those days’ for us. How we went in at half-time with just a one goal lead, I really do not know.

“I’d also have to point to the fact that, in my humble opinion, we were denied two of the most clear-cut penalty decisions you are likely to see on a football pitch. Factor in their ‘keeper having a fine game and that, together with them levelling with 15 minutes left with an absolute ‘worldy’ and you have the recipe for what was ultimately a defeat for us!”

He continued: “I am afraid it’s becoming a reoccurring theme with us. We are creating bags of chances in our games, but lacking a cutting edge to finish off some terrific approach play.

“That said, we can blame match officials and moan about our lack of lady luck, but, at the end of the day, the buck stops at our door – we only have ourselves to blame.

“We seem to be able to find the net against the lesser sides, but struggle when we come up against a team that’s half decent!

“It is also a matter of great concern for me that we have now conceded 10 goals in four games and that is ‘poor’ in anyone’s footballing book.”

On Saturday (October 17), Cranbrook, who sit fifth in the table, visit fourth placed Sidmouth Town thirds (3pm).