Cranbrook Football Club may need to find a new home, albeit for the short term

PUBLISHED: 20:45 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:45 05 August 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

The immediate future of Cranbrook Football Club may well be in danger, unless the team, can find a pitch to call 'home' while the eventual new home continues to be prepared.

Team boss Jon Martin says: "I do worry as we have something very good going on here, but without our own home it is very difficult to set down the sort of roots that are required for a long sustainable and successful local football club.

"The town council have been brilliant for us and I know they are working hard on our behalf and indeed, have plans to have us in the new facility next summer, but, as I see it, time is very much against them."

The Cranbrook situation is made worse owing to the fact the pitch at their temporary home of Broadclyst is unfit for use.

Martin explains saying: "There seems to have been a concerted effort to do some remedial work on the pitch at Broadclyst in the close season, but what they have put on the playing surface is a load of topsoil that contained gravel, chalk and porcelain! A clear-up/repair effort has been undertaken, but it's left an almighty mess!"

He continued: "It's all a big worry. Certainly, being unable to use the pitch at Broadclyst effectively leaves us without a home - for now! It also meant we had to cancel all our pre-booked warm-up games which is not something I wanted to do.

"It may come down to us having to find somewhere else to host home games.

"With our facilities in Cranbrook not being anywhere close to being ready yet, our options are limited! Hopefully, the situation will be sorted out in time for the new season? If it's not, then I really do have grave concerns about the future of the club!"

Because of ground problems, Cranbrook have only been able to play the one game so far and that was a 2-2 draw at Otterton.

This coming season Cranbrook will ply their trade in the Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Four and their opening match will be a midweek, August 28 trip into Exeter to meet Central (6.30pm).

