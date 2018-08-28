Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack
PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 January 2019
Archant
Cranbrook Football Club have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.
The team have received polo shirts, generously sponsored by the Chip Shack Fish and Chip Shop in Cranbrook.
The business, which can be found in Younghayes Road, behind the Co-op store, provide locally sourced fish and ‘good, old-fashioned’ chip shop-style chips.
Cranbrook manager Jon Martin took his team along to the business for an official shirt handover.
He said of the sponsorship: “We are so grateful to Billy [Lang] and the Chip Shack for this sponsorship. It’s things like this that help us to become more of a club and the lads will be wearing their polo tops with pride each matchday from hereon in.”