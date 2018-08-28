Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN Archant

Cranbrook Football Club have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team have received polo shirts, generously sponsored by the Chip Shack Fish and Chip Shop in Cranbrook.

The business, which can be found in Younghayes Road, behind the Co-op store, provide locally sourced fish and ‘good, old-fashioned’ chip shop-style chips.

Cranbrook manager Jon Martin took his team along to the business for an official shirt handover.

He said of the sponsorship: “We are so grateful to Billy [Lang] and the Chip Shack for this sponsorship. It’s things like this that help us to become more of a club and the lads will be wearing their polo tops with pride each matchday from hereon in.”