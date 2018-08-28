Advanced search

Cranbrook Football Club nets super sponsorship from the Chip Shack

PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 January 2019

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

Cranbrook Football Club have netted themselves a super sponsorship with a local business.

The team have received polo shirts, generously sponsored by the Chip Shack Fish and Chip Shop in Cranbrook.

The business, which can be found in Younghayes Road, behind the Co-op store, provide locally sourced fish and ‘good, old-fashioned’ chip shop-style chips.

Cranbrook manager Jon Martin took his team along to the business for an official shirt handover.

He said of the sponsorship: “We are so grateful to Billy [Lang] and the Chip Shack for this sponsorship. It’s things like this that help us to become more of a club and the lads will be wearing their polo tops with pride each matchday from hereon in.”

