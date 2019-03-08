Cranbrook footballers back into pre-season

Goal!

Cranbrook Football Club (seniors) will be playing in the Devon and Exeter League Division Three next season.

The season, which will get underway in mid-August, will see Cranbrook play 26 league matches.

The full list of teams they will play is: Bampton 2nds, Central FC, Cheriton Fitzpaine, Colyton 2nds, Culm United, Devon Yeoman, Feniton 2nds, Kentisbeare 2nds, Millwey Rise, Sampford Peverell, Sidmouth Town 3rds, Spreyton and St Martins 2nds.

The team are back in pre-season training and meet each Monday night at the new pitches at Inghams. Old and new players will always be made very welcome at the sessions which run from 6.30pm. For more information about playing for the club call 079684 41830.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin has already made a couple of signings. He says: "I have managed to recruit left back Steve Davey from East Budleigh and Jordan Wilkinson has switched from Ottery St Mary.

"Both are genuine quality players, who'll make a big difference for us. I have also managed to sign a couple of others who are going to certainly boost the competition for starting places in the squad. I have to say, based on what I saw this Monday night at our pre-season session, the early signs of full of real promise!"