Cranbrook have unbeaten away record ended at Upottery

PUBLISHED: 10:21 30 January 2019

The Chip Shack'’s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

The Chip Shack''s Billy Lang is seen presenting Cranbrook boss Jon martin with one of the new polo tops. Also in the picture are members of the Cranbrook team wearing the new shirts. Picture JON MARTIN

Archant

Cranbrook had an afternoon to forget when they visited an Upottery side they had failed to score against in three previous meetings.

However, what manager Jon Martin would not have expected is for his team to play so collectively badly and give up their season-long unbeaten away league record so easily!

Cranbrook trailed 3-0 at half-time, but got a goal back from Tom Taylor, and created other chances, before shipping two further goals to lose 5-1.

Martin said: “We were abysmal and the less said about this one the better. However, as much as I feel you should praise players when they do the business, you should also have the backbone to tell them when it’s not acceptable, and our shift at Upottery was one such occasion. On the day we carried too many. I told the lads after the game that they’ve made my job easy for next week! I’ve got three players waiting for their chance to make the squad!”

He continued: “As with all teams that have had good runs – and we were unbeaten away in the league all season prior to this game – it’s how you respond that really counts and I will be looking for a big improvement on Saturday.”

On Saturday (February 2) Cranbrook travel to Tiverton to meet Westexe Park Rangers (3pm).

