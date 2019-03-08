Cranbrook hoping the rain ceases to allow them to play a historic first home league game

Cranbrook away at Sidmouth 3rds. Ref mhsp 47 18TI 5067. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook were, like so many clubs the length and breadth of Devon, forced to call off yet another game on what proved to be a soggy first Saturday of November when rain beat their attempts to host Colyton Reserves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It means that the team are yet to play their historic 'first ever' league game at their new home of the Cranbrook Education Campus and they will be hoping that the weather allows them to stage what will also be a first home game of the Macron Devon & Exeter League Division Four campaign this Saturday (November 9) when Cranbrook entertain Devon Yeoman.

Speaking about the disappointment of another postponement, Cranbrook team boss Jon Martin said: "This current run of wet weather is something of a recurring nightmare for us and other teams who no doubt share our frustration at a lack of action!"

He continued: "We simply cannot get our season going and we are already two-and-a-half months into the campaign! I work hard to get a squad together for a Saturday and then it lashes down on a Thursday and Friday and the pitch is wiped out! The fact we have yet to play even one home league game is becoming a real concern for, if we also get trouble with the weather early next year, we are staring down the barrel of a lot of catching up!"

Saturday's opponents at the Cranbrook Education Campus (2.15pm) are Devon Yeoman who have not played a league game since September 28 when they won 4-1 at Sidmouth Town thirds.

They have played twice since then, winning a Bill Slee Cup tie, defeating Sampford Peverell 3-2 before then contesting a Devon Senior Cup tie that saw them beaten for the first time this season in league and cup, going down 5-1 away at Upton Athletic. Devon Yeoman have won all six of their league games so far with four of them having been away successes. As well as the win at Sidmouth, Yeoman have won 2-1 at both Colyton Reserves and Cheriton Fitzpaine and also enjoyed a 3-1 success at Central.

Cranbrook have also only played twice since September, a 0-0 draw at St Martins in early October and their last outing was a Devon Senior Cup 2-1 defeat at the hands of Exmouth Rovers.

Looking ahead, Cranbrook boss Martin says: "The Yeoman are definitely going to be a tough side to beat on Saturday! Our record against them is abysmal! Last season was the first time that we'd managed to take three points from them! They're a strong side, who always compete for 90 minutes and so I'll be happy to come away with something from the game.

"At this moment in time I'm not sure what sort of a squad I'm going to be able to pick from!

"Hopefully, I will have at least one new face available. I had a new lad turn up for training last week.

"He hasn't played for a while but he looked decent, and I think he could definitely give us something extra going forward. He's short of fitness so I'm not expecting too much from him just yet!"