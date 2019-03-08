Advanced search

Cranbrook launch new league campaign in Exeter on Wednesday night

PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 August 2019

Cranbrook launch their new Macron Devon and Exeter League season on Wednesday (August 28) with a trip into Exeter to meet a Central side that won their opening game, beating hosts Millwey Rise 7-1 at Cloakham Lawns this past weekend.

Cranbrook warmed up for their league opener with a 12-1 win in a midweek match at Ottery where they were too strong for the Ottery Development team.

Tom Taylor (4), Jordan Wilkinson (3), Tre Davey (2), Dan Macdonald and Reece Saunders scored the Cranbrook goals.

Manager Jon Martin said: "We played well, but I must give credit to the youngsters that Ottery fielded for they really kept going right to the final whistle."

As for the opening league game at Central, Martin says: "I should have a full squad available to choose from. The one player missing is our influential midfielder, Ric Carpenter, who misses the game through injury while Liam Bounsall also missed the game as he has been working abroad and does not get back home until late on Wednesday.

"We could have done with a couple more pre-season games, but I've been happy with how we've performed in the matches that we did have I've got a big squad this season, but I've asked everyone to be patient as opportunities will arise as the campaign goes on."

