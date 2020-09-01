Advanced search

Cranbrook looking good as new league season approaches

PUBLISHED: 08:07 01 September 2020

Cranbrook have had a number of recent outings as they continue their build-up to a new Joma Devon & Exeter League campaign.

They played a Whimple XI in a game that saw them dominate from start to finish – and find the net a few times!

They then shared two goals with Alphington III before a 3-1 win over Otterton.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin says: “The pre-season games are all about getting playing time into legs. Yes, scoring goals is always good and we got a few in the game against Whimple.

“Against Alphington we struggled to deal with their long-ball approach and conceded a penalty, but a seventh goal in three games for Jordan Wilkinson left honours ending even.”

At Otterton, goals from new signing Joe Byrne, and two more from Wilkinson saw the side to a 3-1 win.

The Cranbrook boss said: “This is now an annual pre-season game and always a good one, both in terms of intensity and quality of opposition.

“New signing Joe [Byrne] scored a great goal to get us ahead and we did have a couple more ruled out for ‘off-side’ decisions. We scored two more after the break while they also got a second half goal.

“It was our best performance of the pre-season to date with all 13 players involved putting a good shift in.

“It was a struggle to get a side together for the game as two key players were away and three others dropped out at short notice and so, to win in the manner in which we did, was very pleasing and underlines we have good strength in depth and selection options going into a new league season.”

Looking ahead to the new campaign and the division that Cranbrook are set to play in, Martin says: “It’s definitely looking like a tough league for us next season.

“There are some strong clubs in the mix with Axminster Town, Ottery St Mary and Sidmouth all established clubs’ with top class set ups.

“However, I am happy with my squad and know I have some good players, and, with a bit of luck, we’ll hopefully be able to compete with some if the sides at this level.”

He continued: “It’s a big ask for us though as we are a small club that has enjoyed a modicum of success over the past five season and we continue to be a club that is growing and learning all the time.”

