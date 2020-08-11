Cranbrook make winning start to pre-season schedule with success at Upottery

Cranbrook made a winning start to their pre-season with a 4-1 success on their visit to Upottery.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin was delighted with his sides performance.

He said: “The friendly came about as I know the new Upottery manager [Alex McCreedy-Taylor) well and he invited us out to play against his team.

“He has been faced with putting together a new side from scratch, but knowing Alex, I figured we’d still have a good challenge across at Glebe Park.”

He continued: “We went with the majority of our squad from last season plus four new faces so I had plenty of legs to make sure playing time got shared around equally.”

Cranbrook made a flying start to the contest and were two up early on with a brace of goals from Tom Taylor.

Further goals from Jordan Wilkinson and Dan Macdonald gave Cranbrook a healthy 4-0 lead just 20 minutes in!

A raft of changes disrupted the flow of the Cranbrook shift, and they were to score no further goals while the home side did get one back in the second half.

Martin said: “The continual changes certainly did not help our general performance though that first 20 minutes was pretty clinical!

“In summary I’d have to say it was a decent first run out of the season for us.

“The majority of the squad looked fit and the new guys slotted in well.

“I’ve got a couple of games booked in over August and one in September so far.”

With regard to recruitment for the coming season, martin said: “I have been fortunate in that I have managed to keep the majority of my squad from last season.

“I did lose my right back, as he has started his own business, and that was a blow, but we’ve managed to switch one or two around to cover that and I am hopeful of bringing in an experienced player to add some competition for that spot.

“In addition to last year’s group I have managed to bring in what look to be four or five good players.

“Towards the end of last season, our squad was looking a bit thin, but now I’m happy with what we have.”

With regard to just when he think a new league campaign might start, the Cranbrook boss says: “As far the league starting, I really do not have a clue. Given the ever-changing world we are living in during this pandemic the only action we, as a football club can be taking, is to follow all the guidance and wait for the powers that be to make a decision.”

On the subject of expectations for the coming campaign, Martin says: “I’m hoping that we’ll be competitive in whichever league we’re in.

“What I would say is that, without doubt, this is the strongest squad that I’ve ever had, but those players will need to turn up every week and play to their potential!

“If they do then we are in for a good campaign. If they don’t, then we will struggle.

“That said, we’ll see what happens when the season eventually gets under way.”