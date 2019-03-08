Cranbrook net first league win with derby delight at Feniton

Cranbrook United away at Feniton 2nds. Ref mhsp 39 19TI 1325. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook recorded their first win of the new Macron League Division Four season thanks to a 3-2 success at Feniton Reserves.

The game began with Cranbrook asking most of the questions, but the Feniton goalkeeper was equal to everything that was thrown his way.

Playing with the Acland Park slope in their favour in the first half, Cranbrook were frustrated to reach the halfway mark without a goal.

Whatever team manager Jon Martin said during the interval certainly did the trick for his team looked a yard faster from the first whistle and shortly after the restart their new endeavour was rewarded with a superb free-kick rifled home by skipper Craig Galloway - the set-piece coming after striker Tom Taylor was upended on the edge of the area.

However, the goal was answered in kind by the home side who made the most of some 'charitable' defending in the Cranbrook ranks!

Stung by being pegged back, Cranbrook responded really well and were quickly back in front with a goal scored by substitute Jake Chadwick who tucked the ball home from close range after the home glovesman had initially kept out a powerful Taylor header.

The lead was then doubled when Dan MacDonald latched onto a through-ball from Matt Pike before drilling the ball home.

In the very last minute Feniton got a second, but it was too little, too late, to affect the outcome of the contest.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said post match: "I was expecting a tough match and, for the majority of the contest, that is just what we got!"

He continued: "I was very happy with how we played. We were very poor against Central in our first game, and we made hard work of beating Kingsbridge in the Devon Cup! But at Feniton we knuckled down and ground out a performance. We kept possession well and our shape was a lot better than previous games."

Speaking more generally, Martin continued: "We had a decent pre-season and scored lots of goals and so I do think that many of the players probably though that all they had to do was turn up every week and the results would see to themselves.

"Sadly it does not work that way and I think the game at Central brought them back down to earth quick enough. "

He continued: "The bottom line is that there are simply no easy games anymore, and we learnt that the hard way.

"Sometimes you wont play well and then it's all about grinding out results. I must say a big thank you to Feniton FC for reversing the fixture due to our ongoing pitch issues.

"We're looking into a solution for a home pitch this season and hopefully I'll be able to announce something this week!"

Next up for Martin and his team is a Saturday (September 28) Bill Slee Cup tie against St Martins Reserves.