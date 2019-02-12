Advanced search

Cranbrook nets six in fine win at Awliscombe

PUBLISHED: 08:55 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 18 February 2019

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook ended a disappointing sequence of back-to-back defeats with a terrific all-round performance at Awliscombe that saw them win 6-0.

Foggy conditions left the game in doubt, but the referee – and both teams – wanted to get the game on and Cranbrook made a bright start.

The opening goal arrived in the 15th minute when central midfielder James Bloomfield made a superb left wing run that ended with him cutting inside before unleashing a fierce drive that gave the home goalkeeper no chance. The lead was quickly doubled as Tony Pallett scored his first goal for the club, netting with a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

Further goals followed with Ben Saxton and Tre Davey the scorers – the latter, an 18-year-old striker, netting his first goal for the club.

In the second half, the murky conditions got gloomier, but Cranbrook continued to boss the contest. Manager Jon Martin made three changes and Karl Bigmore celebrated his debut with the side’s fifth goal. To their credit, Awliscombe did not let their heads drop and they did apply some pressure but not sufficiently to trouble stand-in glovesman John Buckland.

The sixth and final goal was fittingly scored Craig Galloway who was later named the Cranbrook Man of the Match.

Galloway scored with a superbly struck shot from distance that sailed over a back-pedalling Awls goalkeeper and into the net.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: “After losing the previous two games I was very apprehensive about this game. The Awls may sit second bottom, but they have beaten the current top two in the division. However, my fears were unfounded as the lads dished up an excellent all-round show made all the more impressive given the foggy conditions.”

He continued: “This is a tough league and there’s no doubt that, on their day, any of the sides – from bottom to top – are capable of wining matches.

“I tweaked the formation and personnel a bit and everyone played really well, but it was Craig [Galloway] who stole the show. He was solid at the back and his distribution of the ball was terrific! But his goal was sublime, and one that he’ll remember for a long time! We certainly are a bit of a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ team this season and I am never too sure as to which Cranbrook team is going to show up! We will need to be at our best this coming Saturday when we face a serious rival for a top three finish in the form of Westexe Park Rangers.”

