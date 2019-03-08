Cranbrook net super support from town council and the Education Campus

Cranbrook are finally playing matches in the town! That's the result of some excellent work by the Cranbrook Town Council and the Cranbrook Education Campus.

Cranbrook Football Club men's team manager Jon Martin explained, saying: "We are so grateful to the both the town council and the education campus for their efforts to make this happen.

"It's all come about after the problems with the pitch at Broadclyst and the fact that we were effectively homeless and at real threat of having to pack the senior football up.

"Now that is no longer on the agenda and the thanks are all to be directed towards both the council and the education campus."

He continued: "Hopefully, it now means we can begin to garner support from within Cranbrook. From day one of this starting I have yearned for us to play in the town and now it is a reality."

Cranbrook played at their new home on the Education Campus on Saturday when they were narrowly edged out in a Devon Senior Cup tie by an Exmouth Rovers side that play a division higher than Cranbrook in the Macron League and have yet to be beaten this season.

Cranbrook went into the game once again shy of a couple of regular players, but gave a good account of themselves in the opening exchanges.

There were no goals in a closely contested first half and it was the visiting side who broke the deadlock with a sweetly struck free-kick and then doubled their lead with a clinical finish.

With 20 minutes remaining Dan MacDonald fired Cranbrook back into the contest and, though they threw everything at it in the closing stages, a fourth goal in the game was not forthcoming and the final whistle blew to signal Cranbrook's exit from the cup.

Manager Jon Martin said: "We played well and, hand on heart, I am not too bothered.

"Let's face it, it's not a cup we are likely to win as a Division Four side. Don't get me wrong, of course I wanted to win the game, but being edged out is not the end of the world and it saves us a long trek to Holsworthy in the next round!

"The league is our bread and butter and I want us to make our new home a fortress and, if we play our coming league matches as we did this cup tie against higher ranked opponents, then we will be OK."

There's no game for Cranbrook this Saturday (October 25). They return to action on the first Saturday of November when they host Colyton at the Education Campus.

That weekend (November 2) will be the first of the 'winter' kick-off times with the game set to get under way at 2.15pm.

Martin says: "We have a Saturday off, but I am hoping to get the lads together for a training session for, although we are playing well, you can never rest on your laurels. There is always something to work on and improve!"