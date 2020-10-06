Cranbrook power to big win at Axmouth United

Cranbrook are up to third in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East table after a 10-0 demolition of hosts Axmouth United.

Both Dan MacDonald and Reece Saunders scored hat-tricks and there were single goals from Tom Taylor, Paddy O’Loughlin and Stephen O’Connor, the latter netting his first for the club, while there was also an own goal scored by an unfortunate home defender.

Clearly delighted with the result, Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: “Conditions were horrible with regard to watching football, but they were fine to play in and they have a smashing set up there.

“I was pleased with how we started but then we took our foot off the gas!”

He continued: “Fair play to them [Axmouth United], they had some senior players missing, but despite being well beaten, they were certainly competitive throughout.”

The Cranbrook boss also had praise for one of his players when he said: “A clean sheet is always something to herald, particularly when the ‘keeper gets one in such testing conditions.

“Dan Machin has kept goal so far this season. Before the start of the campaign, Dan had not played for 18 months. We had to bring him in when regular glovesman Jamie Evans tore a hamstring in pre-season.

“It’s taken him a while to get going, but he’s getting there.

“When Jamie is fully recovered, I’ll have two top keepers to choose from and that’s a nice problem to have – it’s also refreshingly novel for me to have two to select from as we have struggled to find a regular ‘keeper for the past five years!”

On Saturday Cranbrook are in home action when they take on Millwey Rise with the game being played at the Cranbrook Education Centre (3pm). Cranbrook go into the game sitting third having won two and lost one so far while Millwey Rise have yet to win after three outings.

In the first three games that Cranbrook have been involved in there have been no fewer than 26 goals!