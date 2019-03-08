Cranbrook stroll to big victory in warm-up game

Cranbrook are continuing their pre-season build-up as the clock ticks down to their Macron League Division Four opening game next Wednesday (August 28) at Exeter-based Central.

In their latest warm-up game, Cranbrook were far too powerful for an East Budleigh team that will be playing two levels higher in the Macron league this season!

Indeed, such was the Cranbrook dominance that they netted no fewer than 10 goals in a one-sided affair, particularly in the second half.

Cranbrook made a flying start and took a deserved lead with a neat finish from former Ottery St Mary player Jordan Wilkinson. East Budleigh hit back and punished a missed defensive header with a clinical finish. Cranbrook were soon back on the front foot and regained the lead through Tom Taylor and they carried the single goal lead into the interval.

After the break East Budleigh again hit back to restore parity, but then Cranbrook steppe dup a gear to score eight further unanswered goals.

Taylor finished the contest with five goals, Wilkinson scored another and there were also goals from Bloomfield, Chadwick and a debut goal from defender Harrison Baker-Brown.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: "We played really well. Everyone put in a good shift and the most pleasing thing for me was the way we took our chances. Some of the finishing was clinical and that augers well for the league campaign ahead."

Martin had rung the changes from then previous outing and said: "We did make changes and had three lads making their debut for the club. The introduction of Reece Saunders made a big difference after the break. I am so pleased to have got him back playing. He has oodles of talent and has great ability on the ball."

Martin though then added: "Even though it was a good performance against a decent side, I'm definitely not getting carried away. We have a touch season ahead meeting some good sides in the division and we will need everyone at their best week in week out.

"That said, the signs in pre-season have been good. We clearly have put together a good squad and it's a large one so competition for places is strong.

"When you think we have just beaten a side playing above us 10-2 and went into that contest missing at least four regulars, it speaks volumes for the strength in depth we now enjoy.

"I've got some tough decisions to make with regard to starting places, but that's a nice problem to have.

"The lads know that they're playing for places, and they're responding as I'd want them to!"

Cranbrook are back in action this midweek with a Wednesday night (August 21) game at Ottery St Mary where they meet the Otters' Development XI.

Martin says: "I watched them play last weekend and they will certainly be a different sort of challenge for us."