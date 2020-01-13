Cranbrook suffer big disappointment at Kentisbeare

Cranbrook suffered a very disappointing afternoon at the office' when they were beaten 5-2 in their Macron league Division Four game at Kentisbeare.

Cranbrook shipped more than three goals in a single game for the first time since the opening day of the season when they conceded four at Central!

The Kents made a flying start and effectively had the game 'won' inside 30 minutes during which time they scored four unanswered goals!

Much of the damage was done with a long-ball that the Cranbrook back line, albeit a much changed one owing to a number of regular defenders being unavailable, could not cope with!

Cranbrook did rally, scoring goals through Tom Taylor and Paddy O'Loughlin, but it was all 'too little, too late' as the home side added a fifth after the break to comfortably bank the points and inflict a third defeat in nine league outings on Cranbrook.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: "I really was not overly impressed by the all-round performance and this has to be a case of us accepting that, after a dreadfully poor start we left ourselves with too much to do to rescue the situation."

He continued: "To be fair to them [Kentisbeare], they for their tactics spot on, hitting long diagonal balls from the back. It was effective and we just couldn't cope. I had a few defenders out but the players that came in are usually good enough to deal with the long ball, but for some reason it al proved too much.

"At half-time I asked the lads to go more direct and we did that, managing to pull the two goals back, and, we did fashion other gilt-edged second half chances, and we were much improved after the break, but when your chasing the game you tend to panic and ultimately end up making the wrong decisions.

"Players were trying to score when an extra pass would have been the better option. That said, Kentisbeare are a good side and were well worth their victory they've got some big, physical players and they play to their strengths.

"They will definitely be up their challenging at the end of the season. As for us, we've got to pick ourselves up and try again next time out. The defeat was a disappointing blow, but you do not become a poor side overnight and we will bounce back."

On Saturday (January 18), Cranbrook visit Cheriton Fitzpaine.