Cranbrook Under-10s celebrate netting super sponsorship from local company RST

PUBLISHED: 09:49 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 02 January 2020

The Cranbrook Under-10s line up in front of one of the vehicles beonging to Rick Stokes Transport (RST) who are based at the Greendale Business Park and have provided the team with a splendid new kit. Picture: CRANBROOK FC

The Cranbrook Under-10s line up in front of one of the vehicles beonging to Rick Stokes Transport (RST) who are based at the Greendale Business Park and have provided the team with a splendid new kit. Picture: CRANBROOK FC

Cranbrook Youth Football Club Under-10s are celebrating some super sponsorship that has provided for the team, a smart new kit.

Rick Stokes of Rick Stokes Transport (RST) based at the Greendale Business Park is the businessman who has put up the sponsorship.

Ian Norton manages the side and he is assisted by two coaches, Ben Robillard and Eldon Brain.

One of them, Ben, says: "We are so grateful to Rick [Stokes] for this sponsorship that has meant the team being kitted out in a smart new kit. We are a squad of 14 players and this is our first season of playing league football."

He continued: "Sponsorship's like this make all the hard work and effort put into running a youth side and we cannot thank Rick and his wife Clare enough for their support, it really is much appreciated."

The team trains at the Cranbrook Education Campus on Wednesday evenings and, when they don't have a Saturday morning game to play in their Exeter and District Youth League campaign, the team can be found training at the club's Ingrams home.

