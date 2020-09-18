Cranbrook United all set for a bright future with the advent of two men’s senior teams

The third Saturday of September represents a ‘big moment’ in the life and times of Cranbrook United Football Club with the advent of two men’s senior teams playing opening day matches in the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League.

Stephen Bampton has steered the Cranbrook youth football section since 2015 and one of main reasons for the introduction of men’s team was to give the Cranbrook youth team players a pathway into the senior game.

What has also helped ‘the cause’ is the fact that a football club that were previously known as Countess Wear Rovers have moved across to link up with the Cranbrook United set-up and so all will now play under the one umbrella, of Cranbrook United – youth and senior teams.

Football Club chairman Stephen Bampton says: “men’s football was something I was keen to launch as I was keen for local young footballers not to be lost to the game, as so many are when they make the transition from U16 football into the men’s game.

“This way we can offer local youngsters football and the men’s club moving across from Countess Wear to join us just gives us that all-important ‘solidity’ in terms of our beginning.

“I am sure it’s a football marriage that will work very well.”

What it does mean is that, from now on, Cranbrook United offer football at youth level for U8 (two teams), U9, U10, U11, U12, and U15 as well as having two men’s teams in Saturday football and there are plans to field a Sunday side in the men’s Sunday League.

The home pitch for both youth and the men’s teams is at Inghams off Rockbeare Straight and post-match hospitality, for the men’s teams, will be done at the Black Horse Inn, Old Honiton Road, Exeter.

What the club would love to do now is to welcome on board some sponsoring companies and businesses.

There’s all manner of sponsorship opportunities available from playing kits to warm-up tops to ground board advertising and match and ball sponsorships.

Stephen Bampton would love to hear from any prospective sponsors and he can be contacted on 079409 68141 or via email at cranbrookunitedfc@outlook.com

As for the action tomorrow (Saturday), the Under-15s host Brixington Blues at Inghams (10.30am) and then, in the afternoon, Cranbrook United host Topsham Town Reserves (3pm) whilst Cranbrook United second team make the trip into Exeter to meet Panthers.