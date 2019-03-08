Cranbrook United Youth settle into their new home

Goal! Archant

Cranbrook United Youth Football Club has never been in better health, writes Steve Birley.

Club chairman Stephen Bampton is rightly very proud of where the club are now.

He says: "This year we have out brand new Under-8s side competing in the league and they are going to be coached by Matt and Dave.

"Both are very enthusiastic and cant wait to get the season started with their promising new team."

He continued: "Our Under-9s had an amazing first season under the guidance of Luke and James and are looking to push on again this year having added a couple fresh faces.

"The U9s managed to defeat a couple of teams in the age groups above last season and now with the benefit of a whole year under their belt will be a tough challenge for any visiting side.

"The U10s numbers have continued to grow and this year is their first official league season having formed part way through the last.

"Ian has managed the team on his own until recently having added Ben and Eldon to his coaching staff.

"The U10s are a great bunch with a lot of character and everyone is excited to see how they fair in their first league campaign.

"Our second most established side are the Under-11s who move up to play 9-a-side this coming season and also begin to play with the off-side law.

"While this is a big jump for the team know that Steve (M) and Jason will have them well organised for matchday one.

"In fact they have already began playing friendlies and in Henry (the clubs top goalscorer last season) they certainly will not be shot of goals."

On the subject of player recruitment, the club chairman says: "We always welcome new players to our teams whichever age group.

"Indeed, we are currently seeking new recruits across the board for anyone thinking of changing teams or starting to play the game.

"Players wishing to join can visit our Facebook page or our new website which can be found at www.cranbrookunitedyouth.co.uk"

For the coming season Cranbrook United Youth have teams at U8, 9, 10, 11 and 16 age groups.

As with all clubs, sponsorship plays a huge part of the clubs ability to function and provide football for so many.

Chairman Stephen says: "Currently we are so grateful to 1st 4 Driving Devon, Glide and Exeter Car and Body Shop, who have been so generous and helpful with their sponsorship support. We are currently seeking team sponsors as well as ball and equipment sponsors in all our age groups and I feel, through a good profile on out website and with banners at our new home at The Inghams, we are able to give something back to those generous enough to sponsor us."

As for the club's new home at The Inghams on Rockbeare Straight, Stephen says: "We moved into our new ground around a month ago just in time for registration day, it is a fantastic site for the club to be at and once the building work is complete in regards to the changing rooms and club house we will have one of the best, if not 'the' best facility in the league. We have plans to improve the current site that will mean storage for our equipment, signage, ball stop netting and a dugout area. We are looking for prospective sponsors to help with any of these projects too in exchange for signage at the ground also."

"The pitch at The Inghams is in its first year of use so this season the pitches will be used by our U16s and U11s to ensure they are not over used. Home for the younger age groups will continue to be St Martins School who have been so good to us since our formation and we enjoy such a good association with the school and it's so supportive head teacher."

"We are looking for our oldest age group, the U16s, to challenge for honours this season.

"We want to make the season extra special for these boys so sponsorship or business's that offer experiences/ trips/ activities; we would love to hear from them.

"The groups ambition is to play U18s football in a years time and some have already begun transitioning into men's football."

You can find out more about all things Cranbrook United Youth Football Club via their Facebook page and email them at cranbrookunitedfc@outlook.com