Cranbrook United youth teams get big lift from Co-Op Funeral Care

Cranbrook Youth Football Club Under-16s receiving a cheque from Co-Op Funeral Care representative Wai Crawley. Also in the picture in Cranbrook Youth Football Club chaimran Steve Bampton. Picture: CYFC Archant

Cranbrook United Youth Football Club have received a huge boost at the start of a new season.

The club has netted a top sponsorship with the news that Co-Op Funeral Care has stepped in with financial support to enable to club to purchase new training kit for the Under-16 team - kit that will see the side through the next two seasons and into Under-18 football!

Co-Op representative Wai Crawley discovered about the club via social media and the club website. She visited the new set up at the Ingrams and was so impressed with all that was going on that she initiated the sponsorship from the company.

Cranbrook Youth Football Club chairman Steve Bampton says: "The support from Co-Op Funeral Care means so much and we are so grateful to the company - and of course, Wai Crawley."

On behalf of the sponsors, Wai said: "We are delighted to be supporting such a worthy cause within the community.

"The work the volunteers do at the club is superb providing a great service for the kids to be engaged with sport on a regular basis.

"We have been so impressed that we are already looking into things we can do to support the club in the future."

The youth football club are always looking for new sponsors to support their growing group of various age ranges. Find out more about all things Cranbrook Youth FC via their Facebook page.