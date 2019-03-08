Advanced search

Cranbrook Youth looking for new players

PUBLISHED: 08:13 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 03 July 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Cranbrook Youth Football Club is on the lookout for new players to join their Under-11 and Under-16 teams for the coming season.

The club's Under-11s have now been running for a number of years and are well established with a good core of players.

They are particularly looking to sign a new goalkeeper as well as other general players. A key thing about Cranbrook Youth Football Club is placing the emphasis on having fun and enjoying learning all about the game of football. The club has fully vetted coaching staff and there are training sessions as well as the regular Saturday morning games that see the teams play in the Exeter and District Youth League which runs from September through to April each season.

In addition to the need for players in the Under-11s the club seeks new players for other age groups. A goalkeeper is sought by the well-established Under-15 team who have enjoyed success over the past couple of campaigns. In recent season's the U15s have finished fourth and then missed out on the divisional title on goal difference!

It's exciting times for the Cranbrook Youth Football Club for they have finally moved to their brand new pitches at 'The Inghams' which can be found along Rockbeare Straight. For enquiries with regard U11 football with Cranbrook please call Steve on 07432 710036 and, for the U16s, call Steve on 07949 068141.

The club can also be contacted on email at cranbrookunitedfc@outlook.com

