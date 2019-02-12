Advanced search

Cullimore at the double as Seaton Under-15s down Dawlish

PUBLISHED: 13:43 12 February 2019

Action from the Seaton Under-15s 2-1 win at Dawlish. Picture SARAH MCCABE

Seaton Under-15s were 2-1 winners when they made the long trip across to Dawlish to contest an Exeter and District Youth League fixture.

The match was played on the main pitch at Dawlish, a ground that used to host Western League football, and it proved to be a classic ‘game of two halves’ as both sides had a half each of a combination of the sloping pitch and a strong wind.

The home side enjoyed the advantage for the first half, but Seaton defended well only to fall behind to the only goal of the half, a clinical finish from the home side.

Seaton made some changes for the second half with a significant one being the introduction of the fleet-footed Ben Cullimore up front.

Seaton began to keep the ball well and the pressure began to build and it was no more than they deserved when Cullimore rifled the ball home to make it 1-1.

Once level, Seaton began to play with growing confidence and they sealed the points when Cullimore sent a delightful chipped effort up and over the home glovesman!

Thereafter, Seaton closed the game out in a degree of comfort to make sure they took all three points back to East Devon with them.

