Dack at the double as Seaton ladies defeat champions Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 13:05 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 18 April 2019

Two goals from Millie Dack gave Seaton Town ladies a splendid 3-2 home success over recently crowned Devon Women’s League Division One champions Budleigh Salterton, writes SpursTom.

Budleigh started brightly, but lacked a cutting edge in the final third, and Seaton made them pay for their wastefulness in front of goal when Georgie Lamprill turned the ball home from one of a number of Seaton corners.

Just before the break, the lead was doubled when Millie Dack thumped home a penalty.

The second period was only eight minutes old when Dack struck again, this time with a superb strike that gave the visiting goalkeeper no chance.

Trailing 3-0, Budleigh introduced their leading scorer Amy Salter and she did strike in the 61st and 72nd minutes, and, while she also hit the bar, Seaton were not to be denied a deserved win.

