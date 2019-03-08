Dack at the double in Axmouth United win

Axmouth United, who play in the Macron League Division Three. Back row (left to right) Travis Dack, Charlie Clarke, Jake Rostron, Jamie Hughes, Alex Rudkin, Brad Burraston, Josh Young and Zak Meaker (captain) Front row: (left to right). Cody Northcott, James Sweeney, Asa Sandman (manager), Archie Clode, Jake Dack, Kieran Burraston and Charlie Sweetland. Picture: CHRIS SALTER Archant

Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three side Axmouth United started the new season with a fine 4-2 win at home to leaders Westexe Park Rangers, writes Chris Salter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors had won both their previous games and were no doubt hoping for a third.

Axmouth however, showed they are a very hard-working team, willing to protect the ball whilst in possession.

Midway through the first half a great one-touch passing move from Axmouth was started in defence and ended with Jake Dack unleashing a great 25-yard shot that was too good for the visiting keeper, giving the home side a deserved lead.

The remainder of the half was evenly matched, but Axmouth allowed themselves to gradually get sucked into a more physical and direct game that suited Westexe and led to an equaliser just before half-time.

The break came at a good time for Axmouth and they started the second half with more composure and playing good football.

As the half wore on the visitors noticeably tired and, in the 67th minute Jake Dack restored Axmouth's lead.

The home side then used fresh legs from the bench to take the game to Westexe.

With 15 minutes to go Travis Dack made a great run through to the edge of the visitor's penalty box before unselfishly slipping the ball inside to substitute Jake Rostron, who scored from close range to extend the lead to 3-1.

Five minutes later Jamie Hughes added a fourth to make Axmouth comfortable. Westexe managed a consolation goal just before the end to make it 4-2.

United manager Asa Sandman said: "It was a great all-around performance and particularly pleasing to see the young players competing so well.

"Sixteen-year-old Josh Young, making his debut for the club, had a solid game in defence, with Travis Dack performing well in front of him.

"I though that Archie Clode, Jamie Hughes and captain Zak Meaker controlled the midfield and I must also mention the 'team fossil', James Sweeney, at the back.

"However, for a Man of the Match, that would have to be the hard-working two goal Jake Dack."

On Saturday (September 7), Axmouth United entertain Lyme Regis Reserves in a Bill Slee Cup tie that kicks-off at 2pm.