Dave Massart - a Herald reader adds to the story

Dave Massart in action for Bury. Picture DICK STURCH Archant

Regular correspondent Dick Sturch recently wrote an article ‘Football under the threat of Nuclear War’ that proved a popular read.

It also resulted in one reader, Derek Grandin from Whimple getting in touch with Dick with regard to additional information Dave Massart, who was the manager of Dorset-based football team Winfrith.

Dick writes: ‘Derek explained that, as a teenager living in Weymouth he watched him play on many occasions and he became his all time favorite footballer.

‘I would like to thank Derek for providing me with the following resume of Dave Massart’s footballing exploits…

‘He started his career with Birmingham who signed him in 1939, but WWII intervened. On his return, he played just three games before moving to Walsall where he started his spell in great style, scoring a hat-trick in each of his first three games finishing the 1947-48 season with 23 goals from 27 appearances!

‘He then played two seasons at Bury, scoring 45 goals in 85 games. He moved to Chesterfield for the following season before joining Weymouth where he played for five seasons 1951-52 to 1955-56. During this time he made 214 appearances and scored 156 goals certainly gaining him ‘terrace hero status’!

Dave Massart was the first player to score 100 Football League goals in the immediate post war years.

In his final season Weymouth organised a benefit match for him and over 7,000 spectators turned out a number far in excess of their normal home attendance.’

Dick adds: “Dave Massart became manager at Winfrith, Dorset where I played for two seasons from 1961 to 1963.

“Although I knew Dave had played for Weymouth I had very little knowledge of his previous playing career.

‘On occasions when we were a man short, he would step in, though by then his waistline had expanded somewhat, but although he wasn’t very mobile, his distribution of the ball was great.

“All in all he was always very friendly, easy going and full of praise for his team.”