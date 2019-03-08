Davey is ‘super-sub’ in Cranbrook victory

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook made it back-to-back March wins as they followed up their 3-2 success at Culm United with a 2-0 home victory over Devon Yeoman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The win at Culm came after Cranbrook fell behind to a first-half goal, but parity was restored when Tom Taylor was hauled down in the area and Craig Galloway drilled the resultant spot kick home – netting his fourth goal in as many games in the process.

Early in the second half Ric Carpenter fired Cranbrook into the lead and it was soon 3-1 when Taylor bundled the ball home from a corner. Hosts Culm then changed their system in a desperate bid to get back into the contest and they did score one more, albeit from an 80th minute penalty of the ‘dubious nature’ kind, but thereafter the Cranbrook back line held firm and helped see the team to a terrific three points.

Saturday’s home meeting with Devon Yeoman saw Cranbrook go head-to-head with a side they had not beaten in five attempts!

It was Cranbrook who bossed much of the first half, but for all their possession they were unable to find a goal, with some terrific goalkeeping, and the frame of the goal, denying them.

There was more Cranbrook dominance in the second half, but still they could not find that elusive goal. With 20 minutes remaining Cranbrook manager Jon Martin introduced 18-year-old striker Tre Davey and the switch worked a treat for, just five minutes after joining the action, the teenager received the ball in the area where he managed to work himself sufficient space before drilling the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Shortly after, young Davey again received the ball in a crowded area and, just as he had done minutes before, he waved his way into a position from which he could find the bottom of the net with another sweet striker! A delighted Jon Martin said: “The Devon Yeoman win was a terrific one. There were some excellent performances from my players. Tre [Davey] stood out with his two goals and Rory Waite had a fine game at right back. However, for me, the return of influential midfielder Liam Bounsall was the key!

“He’d been away with work for a couple of months and he showed just why we miss him when he doesn’t play. His energy levels in the centre of the pitch were phenomenal. He put in an unbelievable shift and never allowed the Yeoman players any time to settle in the ball.”

Cranbrook have five games remaining in their Macron League campaign, starting with Saturday’s (March 16) home game against current table-toppers Exmouth Spartans.

Martin says: “Five games left and they are all tough. However, on our day we match anyone. That said, we have proved to be something of a Jeckyl and Hyde team this season. I never know which teams will turn up for us. Hopefully, we will find consistent form for the run in. If we do then we’ve got an outside chance of possibly sneaking a promotion place! But we’ll need to be at our best and hope that other results go our way. It’s a big ask, but anything can happen in this league!”