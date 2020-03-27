Devon and Exeter Football League postponed as FA suspends all grassroots football

Archant

The Devon and Exeter Football League (DEFL) has fallen in line with other leagues across the country as they have suspended all games for an indefinite period.

The league had initially continued at a time when most other leagues had stopped, with the last Premier Division game taking place on March 14.

Since that fixture, the Football Association announced it would be suspending all grassroots competitions.

In a statement, the DEFL league secretary Neil Anthony said: “Following the FA announcement yesterday suspending all grassroots footballing activities for an indefinite period, the Macron Devon and Exeter Football League have no option but to postpone all outstanding fixtures until a later date.

“Our apologies for any inconvenience caused but as you can understand the decision by the FA was made with the priority being given to the health and well-being of the entire footballing family. This decision is fully supported by the Devon and Exeter Football League.

“The problem is that we now find ourselves in a rapidly changing situation and therefore we will be reviewing our fixtures backlog at the end of the month.”

Sidmouth Town have three teams in the DEFL with their seconds playing in the Premier Division. Like the first team, it has been a tricky season for the reserves, and they find themselves bottom of the table.

From their 17 games they have picked up points in just two of them and are currently on four points, level with 15th-placed Hatherleigh Town but below on goal difference.

In Division Four, Sidmouth Thirds are in ninth-place having won six and lost six while the Fourths are in Division Seven and are in 12th having won three, drawn three and lost 10.

Honiton Town’s reserve side play their football in the DEFL Division Two and were the season to end as is, they would finish in 12th place in the 14-team league.

Their potential final game of the season was a 4-3 home defeat against third-placed University of Exeter Fourths.

The Hippos’ season record stands at three wins, two draws and 13 defeats with a goal difference of –34 having scored 37 but conceded 71.