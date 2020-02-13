Advanced search

Dennison brace as Feniton complete the double over Devon Yeoman

PUBLISHED: 11:11 13 February 2020

Archant

Feniton Reserves bagged themselves an eighth win of the Macron League Division Four campaign thanks to a 2-1 Acland Park success over high-flying Devon Yeoman.

The Exeter side have lost just three times in the league this season and two of those defeats have now come at the hands of Feniton!

What made the win all the more impressive is the fact that no fewer than eight of the Feniton matchday squad were aged 19 or under!

Oscar Dennison scored both the Feniton goals, netting one in each half to see Fenny to the points.

There was an impressive first start for Louis Spalding and the Man of the Match award went Mark Harris.

On Saturday (February 15), Feniton's second team travel to Sampford Peverell.

Feniton first team were without a Macron League Premier Division game and they return to action on Saturday when they entertain Cronies at Acland Park (3pm).

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Senior success for trio

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

AVR quartet enjoy the Exeter City Community Half Marathon

Running

Dennison brace as Feniton complete the double over Devon Yeoman

Axe Cliff joint fun game joy for Jo and Brian

Brian Thompson and Jo Donmall receiving their winning wine bottles after their success in the Axe Cliff joint fun game meeting. Picture: DAVE BRUCE

Honiton bowlers in fine form as all friendly matches are won

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24