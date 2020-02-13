Dennison brace as Feniton complete the double over Devon Yeoman

Feniton Reserves bagged themselves an eighth win of the Macron League Division Four campaign thanks to a 2-1 Acland Park success over high-flying Devon Yeoman.

The Exeter side have lost just three times in the league this season and two of those defeats have now come at the hands of Feniton!

What made the win all the more impressive is the fact that no fewer than eight of the Feniton matchday squad were aged 19 or under!

Oscar Dennison scored both the Feniton goals, netting one in each half to see Fenny to the points.

There was an impressive first start for Louis Spalding and the Man of the Match award went Mark Harris.

On Saturday (February 15), Feniton's second team travel to Sampford Peverell.

Feniton first team were without a Macron League Premier Division game and they return to action on Saturday when they entertain Cronies at Acland Park (3pm).