Dennison hat-trick as Feniton U18s power to win at Honiton Town

Archant

Feniton Under-18s were ruthless in the way they despatched hosts Honiton Town, beating the home side 8-0 in a Devon League fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Feniton were impressive from the first whistle and ended good value for their success in a contest superbly controlled by referee Dylan Williams.

Oscar Dennison scored a hat-trick while Treeve Harris bagged a brace ad there were single goals from Ben Rutter, Gabriel Cortinhas and Albie Upson.

The Fenny Man of the Match award went to centre half Charlie Arnold.

The joint managers are Mark Townsend and Tom Badcott and the latter says: “The lads were really good in this game. The mentality was spot on and the lads conducted themselves really well.

“Slowly but surely the lads are starting to understand the principles that Mark and I are trying to instil in them.”

Feniton, who sit top of the table, have now scored 24 goals in five outings this season and next up is a meeting this Sunday (October 25) with third placed Exmouth Town at Acland Park (2pm).