Dibling delights as Millwey Rise are held by Feniton Reserves

Millwey Rise shared two goals with visiting Feniton Reserves when the sides met to contest Joma Devon & Exeter League Division Two East points, writes Dick Sturch.

Rise, once again without several senior players, started the game on the attack and, but for a Feniton free-kick, were rarely under any early pressure.

Sam Dibling came close when his firm struck shot rattled the visitor’s crossbar before Tom Bastin curled a long-range effort just round the post.

On 20 minutes Jason Hoole in the Millwey goal was called into action to make a fantastic and, five minutes later, Feniton squandered a golden opportunity to go ahead from close range.

Dibling then showed how it should be done, scoring direct from a free-kick. Bastin had another effort saved while keeper Hoole made another fine save just before the break and Millwey took a 1-0 lead into the interval.

Feniton began the second period in a different frame of mind and posed more problems for the ‘Rise’ defence, but again were guilty of not taking the opportunities they created.

Bastin nearly made them pay for their prolificacy when his header was gratefully grasped by the visiting glovesman.

Ty Allen was booked for a tackle on the edge of Millwey’s penalty area, but the ensuing free kick was cleared.

Pete Smith came on to replace Haydn Lewis. The visitors were now piling on the pressure and, but for a great last ditch tackle from Zak Meaker, would surely have scored.

The Feniton pressure continued and it came as no surprise when they levelled in the closing minutes,

There was still time for Bailey Hall to find the back of the Feniton net but his effort was chalked off for off-side.

Tom Bastin as usual never stopped running at the visitor’s defence. Zak Meaker broke down several threatening attacks. Jason Hoole again proved inspirational between the sticks.

However, the Millwey Rise Man of the Match goes Sam Dibling, who not only scored, but hit the bar and skilfully commanded Millwey’s midfield.

On Saturday (October 24), Millwey Rise visit Exeter United (2pm).