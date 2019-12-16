Dibling delights as Millwey Rise make Devon Senior Cup progress

Football on pitch (c) Image Source

Millwey Rise made Devon Senior Cup progress with a 4-0 win at home to North Devon League side Shebbear, writes Dick Sturch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Millwey had two early chances to open the scoring; the first from a Dave Bridge cross that did not get the simple tap in it deserved and the second from a corner, which Shebbear's keeper somehow managed to smother on the line.

A Matt Lewis volley then shaved the bar before Sam Dibling gave Rise the lead with a free-kick rifled home from outside the area.

On the half hour, with the keeper off his line, Dibling calmly lifted the ball over the glovesman to make it 2-0.

Shebbear's best chance in the half came when their striker failed to hit what was virtually an open goal.

Shebbear were reduced to 10 soon after when their central defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Tom Bastin, leading the Millwey front line, saw his powerful shot saved on the line. He did score a few minutes later when his shot took a wicked deflection before ending up in the net.

The final goal came following a delightful series of passes culminating in Bailey Hall feeding Sam Turner who placed the ball wide of Shebbear's advancing keeper.