Dibling delights with hat-trick as Millwey Rise prove too much for Sidmouth Town

Millwey Rise were good value for a 6-1 home win over Sidmouth Town thirds in a Macron League Division Four meeting.

In a bright start, Rise were a goal up inside five minutes when a corner was delivered and a Ty Allens header hit a defender on its way into the net.

A young Sidmouth side hit back almost immediately and their goal was also a deflected effort, this one giving Rise glovesman Tommy Donnan no chance.

The goal sparked an excellent response from Rise and the pace - and skill - of Sam Dibling came to the fore as he scored a quick-fire hat-trick and, having seen the team into a 4-1 lead, Dibling then dropped back to dictate things from a midfield berth.

Adam Whitehouse scored the fifth just before the break. In the second half the only goal came from Rise substitute Rusu Constantin, who netted with his very first touch after joining the action!

There ought to have been more goals, but a combination of some excellent goalkeeping by the Sidmouth glovesman and some shot-shy Rise players meant no further goals were scored. Three-goal Sam Dibling picked up the Man of the Match award for Millwey Rise.