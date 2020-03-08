Dibling nets as Millwey Rise pick of 'Cherries'

Millwey Rise maintained their place in the Macron League Division Four promotion race as they recorded a ninth win of the league term, beating basement side Cheriton Fitzpaine 3-0, writes Dick Sturch.

Playing with a strong wind in their favour, Millwey dominated for long periods, but could not put the final phase together to produce a goal.

Leo Maguire had a great opportunity to put them ahead early in the half, but failed to take it. On the half hour, Sam Dibling sliced through the Cheriton defence before putting the ball past the keeper to score the only goal of the half.

Ten minutes into the second period Dave Bridges was brought down in the area and Adam Whitehouse scored the resultant penalty to double the Millwey lead.

Two minutes later Maguire atoned for his earlier miss when he rocketted a Haydn Lewis assist into the net.

Although 'Rise' had most of the play, they couldn`t find the finishing touches to capitalise on the opportunities they created.

There were just 15 minutes of the contest remaining when Rise goalkeeper Jack Bennett was tested by what was the visitors first threat on the home goal!

Darren Whitehouse replaced Adam Whitehouse and shortly after Bailey Hall gave way to Stuart Ellis. Later in the half Bennett was called on once more when he dived to his left to make a great save of what looked a certain goal. Although 'Rise' kept pressing there were no further goals added before the final whistle.

Millwey did just enough to justify their winning margin. Dave Bridges played well out wide with some skilful runs and telling crosses. Central defender Stuart King was a rock on which most Cheriton attacks foundered and Adam Whitehouse tenacious in his midfield role.

Next up for Millwey Rise is this Saturday's (March 14) trip to Winkleigh (2pm) for a Bill Slee Cup tie. Millwey second team entertain Kenn Valley United at Cloakham Lawns (3pm).