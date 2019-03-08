Dibling nets hat-trick as Millwey Rise are sunk at a soggy Kentisbeare

Millwey Rise were involved in one of only a handful of matches across the nine divisions of the Macron Devon and Exeter League to survive the rain on what was a soggy Saturday to end October.

Rise travelled to Mid Devon where they were beaten 7-3 in a Division Four game at Kentisbeare Reserves.

The Rise cause was not helped by the late withdrawal of a number of regulars and so the club's second team, who had their home game washed out, was raided for players and, on a very wet surface, Rose began slowly and were punished for their slumbers as the home side took an early lead via a free-kick.

A second Kentisbeare goal followed soon after when some slack marking was clinically punished by the home side.

It got worse for Rise as a defensive mix-up gifted the Kents a third and two more goals were shipped before a superb 25-yard strike from Sam Dibling arrowed its way into the top corner of the net to leave the home side 5-1 up at half-time.

Some 'tough words' echoed around the away dressing room during the break and Rise began the second half with greater intensity to their play. They began to see more of the play and, when Dibling struck with a similar goal midway through the half, Millwey Rise were 'back in the contest'.

However, more defensive woes led to the home side swiftly restoring their four goal advantage and it was soon 7-2 when yet another cross was allowed to be delivered into the visitors penalty area.

Millwey Rise, and in particular, Sam Dibling, had the final say as he tucked a way a penalty, awarded when Haydn Lewis was felled.

However, the Dibling treble was all that Rise had to show for their efforts on a day when too many defensive errors made life far too easy for the home side.

Leo Maguire was named the Rise 'Man of the Match' for his excellent work rate throughout the contest.