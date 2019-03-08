Dixon delights and Doble directs as Hippos put the Tigers to the sword

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Town enjoyed a Good Friday to remember as they recorded not only their finest result of this season, but they also won themselves the South West Peninsula League ‘Team of the Day’ award after their 7-2 thrashing of Axminster Town at Mountbatten Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hippos were irresistible and, at one stage led 7-0 before two late goals from the visiting Tigers rounded off the scoring.

A 15th minute Ben Ede penalty, awarded after the lively Owen McCreadie-Taylor had been felled in the area – set the Hippos on their way and goals from Chris Long and McCreadie-Taylor saw them into the break with a 3-0 advantage.

In the second half, Liam Dingle bagged a brace while both Long and McCreadie-Taylor got another each before those late replies. Chippy Joe's Man of the Match award went to the impressive Joe Dixon, but another key influence on the game was the injured Aaron Doble who, although on crutches after his season ending injury the week before, he worked his way around the technical area barking instruction to the players throughout.

In a busy Easter weekend double-header, the Hippos were straight back in action on Monday with a final game of the season meeting with title chasing Bovey Tracey.

However, and rather as expected, the power of the South Devon side was a bit too much for the battling home side who ultimately went down to a 4-1 defeat.

So, that's it at Mountbatten Park for another SWP League campaign. It was one that will not be remembered with too much excitement – save for the odd result like the Good Friday one! However, there's no doubt that progress is being made, one and off the pitch and, after a restful month or so, chairman Roger Doble will no doubt be looking to appoint a new man to lead the Hippos into the new world of local football that the 2019/20 season offers.