Dunkeswell Rovers versus Exmouth Amateurs - 2007 action gallery
PUBLISHED: 11:49 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 02 April 2020
Archant
Archive action from a 2007 game between Dunkeswell Rovers and Exmouth Amateurs
With no football likely for the foreseeable future we have been delving into the Archant archives and come up with some galleries of action from bygone seasons.
First up we bring you action from a Devon & Exeter league meeting between Dunkeswell Rovers and Exmouth Amateurs.
Have you got any footballing memories you’d like to share.
Perhaps there’s a game that sticks in the memory?
Maybe, you have some old pictures of teams and action that you’d like to share.
Send us your reports and thoughts remembering to include all surnames (where memory permits!) and send pictures also, with these, please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb.
Send reports and j-pegs to midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk