Dunkeswell Rovers beaten at home by East Budleigh

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers went down 4-2 in their Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East meeting with East Budleigh.

It was certainly not a game for the faint-hearted with yellow and red cards issued by the match referee.

Steve Morris and Max McKeown scored the Dunks’ goals which were actually the first and last goals of the contest.

Dunkeswell scored first, but trailed 2-1 at half time.

They made a powerful start to the second half and would surely have got a couple more goals had it not been for the impressive display from East Budleigh goalkeeper Drew Shorrock.

The defeat leaves Dunkeswell fifth in the division with nine points from their six starts so far.

This Saturday they are again in home action when they entertain a Teignmouth side that have played just three times so far this season, winning one, drawing one and losing one.

The Dunks will start the game sitting four places and five points better off than the Teigns.