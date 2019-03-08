Dunkeswell Rovers celebrate their superb season

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:05 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 09 June 2019

Dunkeswell Rovers celebrated their double winning Devon and Exeter League campaign with a superbly managed evening of awards, good food and music all held in the village's Throgmorton Hall.

If the 2018/19 season was a success on the pitch - the Dunks won both the Division Five title and the Golesworthy Cup - then the evening to celebrate the campaign, was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on a memorable past 10 months.

After a superb two-course meal, enjoyed by over 50 people, chairman Trevor Berry got the formalities underway by explaining just how close the village football club had come to closing last summer.

However, with his son Sid [Berry] and Brian Cann at the helm, the fortunes, on the pitch had been dramatically transformed while off it, the efforts of the likes of Rob Williams and Eric Cligg, had been equally important in terms of the club's well being and, what looks now to be a very rosey future.

The presentations were then made with the first one being to talented teenager Joby Mabbutt, who took home the Young Player of the Year award. With the team scoring 101 goals in the campaign there were three 'leading scorer' awards with Josh Cann taking third spot; Max Mckeown second, with Steve Morris collecting the golden boot. The Managers' Player of the Year trophy was presented to Dan Stapleton and the coveted 'Players' Player of the Year' award went to Rhys Andrews.

There were also a couple of 'surprise' awards made with both chairman Trevor Berry and secretary (general all-round club organiser) Rob Williams. both receiving boxed plates to recognise the pairs wonderful long-service to the Dunkeswell Football Club cause.

Speaking about the evening, Rob Williams said: "It really was a fitting way for us to celebrate a superb season. On behalf of the club we would like to say a massive thank you to Lisa, Maria, Cachel, Chloe, Sadie and Kaitlin for putting on an incredible meal. If we have a trophy wining team at Dunkeswell on the pitch, then that 'team' that served up what was a superb meal, are something extra special!"

He continued: "We would also like to thank Complete Meats for donating the meat, and to Beccy Hawley and the team at Tesco for donating the vegetables. It's always 'risky' naming individuals for fear of leaving anyone out - so let me say a blanket 'thank you' to everyone involved - you helped make it a very special night indeed."

