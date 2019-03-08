Dunkeswell Rovers face big Easter Monday title challenge test

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers head to Broadclyst on Easter Monday to take on Cranbrook, looking to add further weight to their ever improving chances of a top three finish in the Macron League Division Five table.

Indeed, after back-to-back wins the Dunks destiny in terms of winning the top honour is very much 'in their own hands' as they have games in hand against teams who could pip them to the title – and, if they win them all, they will be going up as champions!

Last midweek's 5-1 win at Exeter-based Devon Yeoman – the Dunks' goals in Exeter were scored by Steve Morris (2), Sam Farmer and a late double from substitute Ben Kidson, was followed up by Saturday's 10-2 mauling of hosts Bravehearts. With Bravehearts playing at the Silver Street home of a Willand Rovers side chasing a Western League and cup double – Saturday's game was a nostalgic one for Dunks joint boss Brian Cann.

'Canny' as he is more affectionately known, played almost 400 times at Silver Street keeping goal for Willand Rovers, but this was the first time he had been to the ground to spend 90 minutes in the technical area and dugout overseeing a side of his own!

On a hard surface beneath clear skies, both sets of players found the going unusually hot! Early in the second half, a 2-0 lead for the Dunks was pegged back, but that merely served for the away side to 'turn on the after-burners' and they tore into Bravehearts, scoring eight more times to wrap up an impressive 10-2 success. Steve Morris led the scoring honours with a four goal haul and Max McKeown hit a hat-trick. The other Dunks' goals came from Josh Cann (2) and Joby Mabbut.

Macron League Division Five table – after the Easter Saturday action

P W D L F A Pts

Westexe Park Rangers 21 14 4 3 57 37 46

Exmouth Spartans 20 15 0 5 74 40 45

Upottery 20 12 3 5 59 36 39

Dunkeswell Rovers 18 11 4 3 56 24 37

Cranbrook 23 10 5 8 44 34 35

The Dunks six remaining league matches are

April 22, away at Cranbrook; April 27, away at Bampton; May 1, away at Sidmouth Town thirds; May 6, away at Culm United; May 8, away at Exmouth Spartans; May 11, home to Bravehearts