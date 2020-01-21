Dunkeswell Rovers launch life at Green Lane with Morris double in victory over Pinhoe

The Dunkeswell Rovers team before they played their first Macron League game at ther new Green Lane home where they beat Pinhoe 3-1. Picture DRAFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers made a winning start to life at their new home of Green Lane in the village with Macron League Division Three 3-1 win over Pinhoe.

There were some pre match discussions between the referee and opposition due to the bottom of the pitch being 'squelchy', but it was deemed safe and the game went ahead.

Dunks opted to play into the sun during the first half as it was a cold, but very sunny afternoon, with plenty of supporters, suitably wrapped up, paying a first visit to Green Lane.

Both sides made slow starts but players on both sides did look to get the ball down and pass it on what was a good flat surface.

It was the home side who carried the greater threat and a clinical finish from Brad Morris gave the Dunks the lead.

That proved to be the only goal of a closely contested first half, but that was not for the want of trying, particularly from the home side with Joby Mabutt delivering some excellent corners, and Louis Grant forcing the Pinhoe glovesman to make a number of smart saves.

Early in the second half a Pinhoe clearance fell to the feet of Josh Cann who kept his cool to drill the ball home, netting his first competitive goal now back in a Dunks shirt.

Home goalkeeper Chris Palfrey didn't have much to do, but he was beaten by a shot from just outside the area that denied the glovesman what would have been a first Green Lane clean sheet!

The two goal lead was swiftly restored when, after a blistering run down the wing from Jordan Travers, who caused problems for Pinhoe down the left wing throughout then contest, squared to striker Morris to net his second and complete the scoring.

The Dunks used all three substitutes with Jake Pullman, Matt Woollacott and Rob Williams all contributing to what was a fine all-round team performance.

The Man of the Match award, sponsored by Meads Builders, went to the impressive Jordan Stickland, who worked tirelessly all afternoon, causing Pinhoe plenty of issues and was unlucky to not get himself on the score sheet.

A special mention also for the exceptional Joby Mabutt who again continues to impress each time he takes to the pitch.

Dunkeswell Rovers secretary Rob Williams said: "That's our first ever competitive game at our new home of Green Lane all done and dusted and what an incredible afternoon for the club it proved to be. There was a great turn out from supporters and locals, and these really are exciting times for all concerned with the club.

"A huge thank you is due to all the volunteers who have been putting in hours up at the club to get us up and running and able to put on occasions such as the one we did last Saturday."

On Saturday (January 25), the Dunks are again in Green Lane action when they welcome Halwill for a 2.15pm kick-off.