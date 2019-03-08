Dunkeswell Rovers march on after fine win at Bampton

Goal! Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers continued their push for Macron League Division Three honours as they won 3-1 at Bampton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what was a classic 'game of two halves', the Dunks played 'up the hill' and into the face of what seemed to be a 'hurricane force' wind!

The only goal of the half came from the penalty spot, awarded to the home side when Dunks glovesman Chris Palfrey was deemed to have felled the home striker.

Despite trailing, the Dunks had played their fair share of decent passing football in the tough conditions and so, at half-time there was no 'ranting and raving' from the team management – far from it as joint boss Brian Cann alluded to when he said: “We were very clam at the break and simply championed the lads to go back out, keep doing what they were doing and be confident that, with the slope and wind in our favour, we would get our just rewards – and we did.”

It took 20 second half minutes for parity to be restored with Steve Morris netting. However, once level there was no stopping the Dunks and, just two minutes later, they were ahead with the goal coming from Tom Cligg.

A third goal, scored by Morris, wrapped up the points for the Dunks.

Cann said: “It was a very polished all-round show in very testing conditions. The finishing line is in sight and the lads seem to have brought into the fact that every game from hereon in is a cup final!”

Rhys Andrews was voted the Dunks Man of the Match for his superb shift at left back.

Next up for the Dunks is a Wednesday night (May 1) visit to Sidmouth Town thirds.