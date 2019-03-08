Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dunkeswell Rovers march on after fine win at Bampton

PUBLISHED: 20:55 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:55 28 April 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers continued their push for Macron League Division Three honours as they won 3-1 at Bampton.

In what was a classic 'game of two halves', the Dunks played 'up the hill' and into the face of what seemed to be a 'hurricane force' wind!

The only goal of the half came from the penalty spot, awarded to the home side when Dunks glovesman Chris Palfrey was deemed to have felled the home striker.

Despite trailing, the Dunks had played their fair share of decent passing football in the tough conditions and so, at half-time there was no 'ranting and raving' from the team management – far from it as joint boss Brian Cann alluded to when he said: “We were very clam at the break and simply championed the lads to go back out, keep doing what they were doing and be confident that, with the slope and wind in our favour, we would get our just rewards – and we did.”

It took 20 second half minutes for parity to be restored with Steve Morris netting. However, once level there was no stopping the Dunks and, just two minutes later, they were ahead with the goal coming from Tom Cligg.

A third goal, scored by Morris, wrapped up the points for the Dunks.

Cann said: “It was a very polished all-round show in very testing conditions. The finishing line is in sight and the lads seem to have brought into the fact that every game from hereon in is a cup final!”

Rhys Andrews was voted the Dunks Man of the Match for his superb shift at left back.

Next up for the Dunks is a Wednesday night (May 1) visit to Sidmouth Town thirds.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunkeswell Rovers march on after fine win at Bampton

Goal!

Honiton club president Joan Hear launches new outdoor season

Honiotmn bowlers gather to welcome in a new outdoor season. Picture HONITON BOWLS CLUB

Axminster bowlers start new season with win over Lyme Regis

Sidmouth bowling club hosted a tournament at the weekend. Ref shsp 28-16AW 2225. Picture: Alex Walton

Ida’s book is a village best-seller

Ida at uplyme school in 1931 - she is on the second row from the front, third from right.

A nautical theme for Lyme Bay Chorale’s spring concert

Andrew Millington with Lyme Bay Chorale. Picture; Lyme Bay Chorale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists