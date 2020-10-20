Dunkeswell Rovers net derby win at Mountbatten Park

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh.

Dunkeswell Rovers were 3-1 winners when they made the short trip to Mountbatten Park to take on Honiton Town Reserves in a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East fixture.

First half goals from Louis Grant, Steve Morris and Tom Cligg saw the Dunks to a third successive league win.

Back-to-back defeats at the start of the league campaign are now a distant memory with the Dunks climbing to fourth in the table after this derby victory.

One impressive statistic to emerge from the Dunks first five games is that they have had six different goal scorers already!

Josh Cann and Max McKeown both have two while there have been single efforts to date from Gavin Richards, Steve Morris, Louis Grant and Tom Cligg.

This Saturday (October 24) the Dunks begin a run of three straight home games with the visit of East Budleigh (3pm).

That’s followed by the visit of Teignmouth before the Dunks take on table-topping Exmouth Rovers on November 7.