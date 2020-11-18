Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers
PUBLISHED: 07:33 18 November 2020
Archant
Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers
It has been a campaign of contrasting fortunes for Dunkeswell Rovers in the Joma Devon and Exeter League Division 1 East.
Three wins and four defeats from their opening seven games prior to the latest lockdown tells a story inconsistency and hope.
The campaign started with a frustrating 4-1 loss at Clyst Valley Reserves and Rovers were unlucky in slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Otterton in their second game. Rovers did get on the winning trail when Max McKeown scored the only goal at a windy Lyme Regis.
Momentum began to grow with a superb 3-0 win over Lympstone, with all three goals arriving in the first half and Dunkeswell were on a roll. A fabulous derby win at Honiton Town Reserves made it three on the trot for Rovers, with Louis Grant, Steve Morris and Tom Cligg on target.
It must have felt like a surge to the top was on the cards but successive home losses to Teignmouth Reserves and East Budleigh has halted progress.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.