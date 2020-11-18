Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC Archant

It has been a campaign of contrasting fortunes for Dunkeswell Rovers in the Joma Devon and Exeter League Division 1 East.

Three wins and four defeats from their opening seven games prior to the latest lockdown tells a story inconsistency and hope.

The campaign started with a frustrating 4-1 loss at Clyst Valley Reserves and Rovers were unlucky in slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Otterton in their second game. Rovers did get on the winning trail when Max McKeown scored the only goal at a windy Lyme Regis.

Momentum began to grow with a superb 3-0 win over Lympstone, with all three goals arriving in the first half and Dunkeswell were on a roll. A fabulous derby win at Honiton Town Reserves made it three on the trot for Rovers, with Louis Grant, Steve Morris and Tom Cligg on target.

It must have felt like a surge to the top was on the cards but successive home losses to Teignmouth Reserves and East Budleigh has halted progress.