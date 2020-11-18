Advanced search

Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers

PUBLISHED: 07:33 18 November 2020

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC

Archant

Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers

It has been a campaign of contrasting fortunes for Dunkeswell Rovers in the Joma Devon and Exeter League Division 1 East.

Three wins and four defeats from their opening seven games prior to the latest lockdown tells a story inconsistency and hope.

The campaign started with a frustrating 4-1 loss at Clyst Valley Reserves and Rovers were unlucky in slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Otterton in their second game. Rovers did get on the winning trail when Max McKeown scored the only goal at a windy Lyme Regis.

Momentum began to grow with a superb 3-0 win over Lympstone, with all three goals arriving in the first half and Dunkeswell were on a roll. A fabulous derby win at Honiton Town Reserves made it three on the trot for Rovers, with Louis Grant, Steve Morris and Tom Cligg on target.

It must have felt like a surge to the top was on the cards but successive home losses to Teignmouth Reserves and East Budleigh has halted progress.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jail for man who set up massive Axminster cannabis farm

Erion Bardhi, 27, who set up a massive cannabis farm in Axminster

Honiton mourns loss of a great leader

mhh Patrick Allen

New recycling centre for Honiton to be discussed

Sutton Barton Recycling Centre, near Honiton. Picture: DCC.

Rapist’s sentence prompts calls for abuse victims to tell someone

RAPIST James Bird.

Temporary closure of Seven Mile Straight

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jail for man who set up massive Axminster cannabis farm

Erion Bardhi, 27, who set up a massive cannabis farm in Axminster

Honiton mourns loss of a great leader

mhh Patrick Allen

New recycling centre for Honiton to be discussed

Sutton Barton Recycling Centre, near Honiton. Picture: DCC.

Rapist’s sentence prompts calls for abuse victims to tell someone

RAPIST James Bird.

Temporary closure of Seven Mile Straight

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Mixed bag for Dunkeswell Rovers

The Dunkeswell Rovers team that this season is playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East. Picture; DUNKESWELL ROVERS FC

#BroCheck is helping to break the stigma that surrounds mental health

Scott Malcolm's #BroCheck idea was carried on by his sister, Kirsty

Seaton’s Polar Express Tram service cancelled as organisers switch focus to 2021

The Polar Express at Seaton Tramway. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Plans for new tramway halt connecting Seaton Tramway to the town’s wetlands approved

The Seaton Tramway. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Cycling Uphill for the Axe Valley Team

Richard Gorst Taking on Some Brutal Hills