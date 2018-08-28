Dunkeswell Rovers - the rise and rise continues following a terrific Quiz Night

The Dunkeswell Rovers FC Quiz Night that was such a resounding success. Picture DFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers will have to try for a fourth time to play their Devon Intermediate Cup tie against Elmore.

The Dunkeswell Rovers FC Quiz Night organiser Steve Webber. Picture DFC The Dunkeswell Rovers FC Quiz Night organiser Steve Webber. Picture DFC

Last Saturday the fixture was postponed for the third successive match day owing to inclement weather! The game is now set for Saturday, January 5, with the match to be played at Bickleigh where Elmore thirds play their home fixtures.

Dunks’ joint boss Brian Cann says: “In all my years of being involved in the game, I don’t think I’ve ever known anything like this. It’s been an unbelievable run of postponements.”

Meanwhile, the Dunks have made a couple of signings with the recruitment of two players from Upottery: Steve Morris and Gavin Richards.

Cann says: “Both Steve, a classy, skilful front man, and Gavin, an experienced utility player, fit in to the style of football we are attempting to play, and we will continue to recruit and improve and build on the talent we already have, so things are on the up.”

The Dunkeswell Rovers FC Quiz Night prize table. Picture DFC The Dunkeswell Rovers FC Quiz Night prize table. Picture DFC

He continued: “Things continue to move at pace off the pitch too. The new ground is coming on a treat. A huge new changing room complex was put into place last week, which was kindly donated by a firm in Germany; installation of water and electricity are next, and it is a very impressive set up indeed.

“It really was a complex operation, getting these units over from Germany, and indeed installing them, so big things are happening at what I call, ‘the new Dunkeswell Rovers’.”

Just to underline the strength of support for the club, a quiz night held last Saturday was supported by around 130 people and raised in the region of £2,000 for club funds.

Cann says: “The quiz night was a huge success and special thanks are due to to Steve Webber for doing a great job, also to Linda Neil and Steve’s wife Tamsin, for helping...also to everyone that helped before and during the night for making it such a success.”

One of the new buildings being placed into position at the new home for Dunkeswell Rovers that the club hope to be in for the start of the 2019/20 season. Picture DFC One of the new buildings being placed into position at the new home for Dunkeswell Rovers that the club hope to be in for the start of the 2019/20 season. Picture DFC

He continued: “With the players now having club polo shirts and hoodies, we have a smart new look off the pitch. Now we need some better weather so we can get playing again.

“The new pitch is looking great. Club stalwart Eric Cligg is working extremely hard on the new playing surface, and it really is beginning to take shape, so, by the start of next season, it’ll be looking unbelievable!

“It all means we continue for the rest of this season at Hemyock whilst work continues on our new home. We are so grateful to Hemyock for the fabulous hospitality and support they have shown the club at our time of need.

“Dunkeswell Rovers is definitely on the up. We realise it’s all not going to happen overnight; we aren’t going to just waltz through the leagues. It’s going to be hard work for everyone, the players and the committee, and for Sid Berry and I, team selection is getting harder each week, and players are realising that, not for a very long time at this club, they are now seriously having to play for their place in the team, which is great.”

