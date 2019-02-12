Dunkeswell Rovers to host Devon Cup quarter-final this Saturday

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers will try again to play their Devon Intermediate Cup quarter-final tie against Appledore Lions this coming Saturday (February 16) with the match set for a 2pm kick-off at Hemyock.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last Saturday, the tie should have been played in North Devon, but Storm Eric left all but one of the quarter-final ties being cancelled – the exception was the tie won by Macron League Division Six side Spreyton – and the other three ties will be contested this coming weekend – with cup rules stating that if the games are cancelled they are played the following Saturday with the ‘away’ side at home – hence the Dunks being the home side this coming Saturday.

The County Cup run has certainly congested the Dunks’ campaign. In the last round they needed five weeks to finally get their meeting with Elmore played.

When the tie finally beat the weather, the Dunks won to set up this last eight tie with Appledore Lions and now they will be hoping that the weather allows them to play on Saturday and bag that coveted last four berth.