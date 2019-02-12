Dunkeswell Rovers warm-up for big cup tie with home win over Devon Yeoman

Dunkeswell were good value for a 3-1 Macron League Division Three home success over Devon Yeoman.

The Dunks are still playing ‘catch-up’ with their fixtures (due to their on-going Devon Intermediate Cup success) and the meeting with Devon Yeoman was only their 11th league game of the season – some sides in the division have played 18!

Indeed, the Dunks will reach the halfway stage of their league season on Saturday, March 16, when they are due to host Bravehearts.

Before that they have the Devon Cup semi-final tie which takes place this Saturday (March 9) in North Devon where they take on Combe Martin (2pm).

Their semi-final opponents currently sit second in the North Devon League Intermediate One table and, in eight home league games this season, they have won seven and lost none!

As for the Dunks’ win over Devon Yeoman, they took the lead thanks to a stunning 25-yard strike from Josh Cann. However, the Exeter-based side levelled from the penalty spot to leave honours even at half-time.

The Dunks’ cause suffered a blow with the loss the inspirational Max McKeown to a facial injury that required hospital treatment.

Tactical changes were made and second-half goals from Steve Morris and Dan Stapleton secured all three points for the Dunks.

Not for the first time this season, the Dunks saw a superb contribution from 17-year-old Joby Mabbut, of whom Dunks assistant boss Brian Cann said: “He [Mabbut] has such a great football head on his shoulders for someone so young. He has a great future ahead of him.”