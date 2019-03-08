Dunkeswell Rovers win well at Lyme Regis

Dunkeswell Rovers finally got back into action after a four week weather-enforced lay-off, but they showed no signs of rustiness as they won 2-0 at Lyme Regis in a Macron League Division Three game.

On a boggy surface both teams attempted to play a passing game and it was the Dunks who struck first with a Gavin Richards through-ball being tucked away by Brad Morris in the 15th minute.

Morris was then denied by the mud as he tried to double the lead before, at the other end of the pitch, Dan Stapleton, keeping goal in then absence or regular glovesman Chris Palfrey, made a superb double save.

Brothers Steve and Brad Morris both went close for the Dunks while, as play switched from end to end, Dunks central defender Louis Grant made a wonderful goal line clearance.

A back injury two minutes into the second half ended the game for Matty Woolacott who was replaced by new signing Jordan Stickland and it was the newcomer who wrapped up the points when he took a pass from young play maker Joby Mabbutt before tucking it home to complete the scoring.

Louis Grant impressed though out, but the Dunks Man of the Match award, sponsored by Jake Berry Productions went to stand-in goalkeeper Dan Stapleton for making four superb saves in the first half.

This Saturday (November 23) the Duns are in home league action when they entertain Axmouth United (2.15pm).